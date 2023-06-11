11 farms on Fairfield Ag + Art Tour June 17 & 18

By

Fairfield County – Eleven Ag + Art Tour sites in Fairfield County will include working farms featuring painters, potters, weavers, quilters, musicians, storytellers, bakers and other local artisans. The tour is set for June 17 & 18.

Now in its 12th year, the Ag + Art Tour is a free, self-guided farm tour where visitors can learn about where their food and fiber products come from while enjoying the creativity and entertainment of local artisans. Each farm will offer something different – chickens, goats, and other livestock as well a variety of local artisans. For purposes of the tour, artisans are defined as those who hand-craft products without using kits or commercial models and whose primary components are not manufactured.

“One of our goals has been to give people a better knowledge of what is produced in their backyard and help them to support local businesses while making healthier food choices,” said Will Culler, an agribusiness agent with Clemson Cooperative Extension and director of the S.C. Ag + Art Tour. “This event does that by putting food and product with a face.”

Eleven counties, including Fairfield, will host Ag + Art tours on separate weekends in 2023.

The sites are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Crazy Chic Heritage Farm: 450 Kenal Rd, Ridgeway, SC 29130

Open Saturday & Sunday

First generation protein and regenerative practice farm with Kune Kune pigs, Dexter cattle, Beefalo, many chicken varieties. Also, mini donkeys, a mini horse, a guardian llama and dogs, wagon rides.

Dexter Cow Encounter- June 17, 1-2pm

Equine Encounter- Sunday, June 18, 1-2pm

For sale: meat, eggs, jam, sauces, baked goods, soaps, homemade beauty products, and lip balm.

Kid-friendly activities.

Ready to eat food and beverages for purchase (lunch, snacks, etc.),

Restrooms.

Fairfield Farmers and Artisans Market: 117 E Washington St, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Open only Saturday 10-4.

Farmers market offering seasonal produce from local farmers and handmade items from local artisans.

Fruits, vegetables, livestock meats, eggs, jam, sauces, beverages, baked Goods, flowers, honey, herbs, artwork, hand carved woodwork and metal work.

All items are subject to change due to vendor participation

Ready to eat food for purchase on-site (lunch, snacks, etc.)

Restroom.

Heirloom Fine Art Gallery: 121 E Washington St., Winnsboro, SC 29180

Open only Saturday 10-4.

Original art for sale with live painting on site.

Restroom facility on-site.

Gypsy Wind Farms: 3005 Buckhead Rd., Blair, SC 29015

Open both Saturday and Sunday.

Barbados Blackbelly Sheep and Mangalitsa Pigs.

Walking Trails

Farm Store fully stocked with farm-raised meats, soaps, honey jams, sauces, baked goods, lard soaps, lip balms and salves, herbed salts and vinegars, custom charcuterie and cutting boards.

Petting area and sawmill activities.

Kid friendly activities.

Ready to eat food and beverages for purchase (lunch, snacks, etc.)

Handicap restroom.

Home Grown on the Farm: 2500 Old Douglass Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Open only Saturday 10-4.

Farm fresh eggs, vegetables, farm meats, flowers.

A Pot Bellied Pig, two Mangalica Pigs, chickens, and pet friendly goats

Artisans/vendors and live entertainment on site.

Kid friendly activities.

Lunch and beverages for purchase.

Handicapped restroom.

Ridgeway Town Hall and Downtown: 170 S. Dogwood Ave, Ridgeway, SC 29130

Open only Saturday 10-4.

Visual and performing artists (individuals, small groups and bands who will entertain visitors with a variety of music from classical to country).

Artwork and crafts for sale.

Lunch, snacks, beverages for purchased

Restroom.

Riding Ridge Farm: 692 Riding Ridge Rd., Ridgeway, SC 29130

Open both Saturday and Sunday.

Saanen and Nubian goats.

For sale: goat milk soap.

Saturday and Sunday, hand milking demonstration and hoof trimming at from 1:00 – 2:00 pm.

Beverages for purchase.

Slightly North of Charleston: 160 S Palmer Street, Ridgeway, SC 29130

Open both Saturday and Sunday.

For sale: Fine art, woodworking, soaps, toiletries, candles, jams, tumbled glass, aprons and more!

Painting on site.

Restroom.

STORE34: 18438 Newberry Road, Blair, SC 29015

Open Saturday only 10-4.

For sale: antiques, vintage farm equipment, farm tools, etc., along with a lot of just neat stuff!!

Restroom.

The SHE Garden: 1450 Newberry Road, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Open both Saturday and Sunday.

Owned by Christy Buchanan, who is an artist and professor of architecture.

Colorful flowers, vegetables, recycled art. Structures made from recycled materials (such as the bottle house)

Restroom.

Wilde Rose Farm: 2437 South Carolina 269, Winnsboro, SC 29180

Open both Saturday and Sunday.

Chickens, pigs, and honey bees.

For sale: eggs, pork, chicken, Jam, sauces, honey, beverages, baked goods.

Kid-friendly activities,

Restroom.

Find a complete list of tour dates and participating counties at www.agandarttour.com.