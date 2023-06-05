5 Blythewood farms on Ag + Art Tour June 11 & 12

By

COLUMBIA – Five Blythewood working farms featuring painters, potters, weavers, quilters, musicians, storytellers, bakers and other local artisans will be included in the annual S.C. Ag + Art Tour, which comes to Richland County this weekend, June 11 & 12.

Now in its 12th year, the Ag + Art Tour is a free, self-guided farm tour where visitors can learn about where their food and fiber products come from while enjoying the creativity and entertainment of local artisans. Each farm will offer something different – chickens, goats, and other livestock as well a variety of local artisans. For purposes of the tour, artisans are defined as those who hand-craft products without using kits or commercial models and whose primary components are not manufactured.

“One of our goals has been to give people a better knowledge of what is produced in their backyard and help them to support local businesses while making healthier food choices,” said Will Culler, an agribusiness agent with Clemson Cooperative Extension and director of the S.C. Ag + Art Tour. “This event does that by putting food and product with a face.”

Eleven counties, including Richland, will host Ag + Art tours on separate weekends in 2023. Richland County’s 2023 Ag + Art Tour will feature 15 farm and art related sites, with five of the sites in Blythewood: Crooked Cedar Farm, Doko Farm, Fabel Farms, One Hubcap Farm LLC, Sal’s Ol’ Timey Feed & Seed, will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Find a complete list of tour dates and participating counties at www.agandarttour.com.