Blythewood council eyeing single-member districts

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood Town Council voted on May 22 to approve first reading of an ordinance calling for a referendum for Blythewood voters to decide whether Town Council should change from at-large voting districts to single-member districts.

Currently, Town Council is composed of four council members and a Mayor, all elected at-large. The town would be divided evenly by population into four districts and the mayor would be elected at-large.

As the ordinance was presented to council last week, the question only asks if voters want to change from at-large to single-member districts. If council decides to also ask voters to add additional seats to the current four council seats, the language in the referendum would need to be modified, according to Town Administrator Carroll Williamson.

If second reading of the currently proposed ordinance is approved by August, Williamson explained that this referendum will be on the November 2023 ballot.

The four districts

Blythewood’s town elections are non-partisan.

The seats of two members of town council (Eddie Baughman and Donald Brock) and the mayor (Bryan Franklin) will be open in November. None of the three have announced for re-election at this time.