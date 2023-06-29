Dr. Kim Moore named next Richland 2 super

By

COLUMBIA – Dr. Kim Moore has been selected by the Richland Two Board of Trustees as the new superintendent for Richland School District Two.

Moore’s selection was made on June 23 at a special called school board meeting and announced at the school board meeting on Tuesday, June 27. Moore was approved by a 6-1 vote.

Moore is the current Assistant Superintendent of Career and Innovative Programs in the Pasco County School District of Florida.

“I am committed to one thing and one thing only and that that is to provide the best educational experience for each student we are privileged to teach,” Dr. Moore said addressing the board and audience. ”Education is my passion. It is the reason I get up every day and my joy.

Moore becomes the sixth superintendent to lead Richland Two since 1985.

As the assistant superintendent of career and innovative programs, Moore leads their workforce development programs, PreK-12 STEM/STEAM schools, and technical college.

She is a retired U.S. Army Chemical Corps Officer, Adjunct Faculty Member for Nova Southeastern University, and Executive Director for Maxwell Leadership.

Moore said she is passionate about leadership and education, and her philosophy is to lead by example.

During her military career, she served in numerous leadership positions, specializing in nuclear, biological, chemical (NBC) weapons, and weapons of mass destruction (WMD). Her last assignment was at the Pentagon as assistant for negotiations, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Department of the Army.

Moore started her second career in education after retiring from the military and has held various leadership positions, including teacher, administrator, principal, director, and assistant superintendent.

In her current role, Moore also leads the District’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative and developed the District Access and Opportunity Statement for more than 9,000 employees and 80,000 students.

Moore holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Widener University, where she majored in Biology and minored in Chemistry, a Master’s degree in Administration from Central Michigan University, an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Nova Southeastern University, and a Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership with a major in organizational leadership and a minor in urban education from Nova Southeastern University.

Originally from Chester, Pennsylvania, Moore and her husband James, currently reside in the Tampa Bay area of Florida. They have five adult children and six grandchildren. Moore and her husband enjoy traveling and serving in their church.

The selection follows a nationwide search that resulted in 39 applicants from 20 states.

Moore will fill the position held by former superintendent Baron Davis who resigned in January. The board agreed to pay Davis a settlement of $615,000 upon his departure.