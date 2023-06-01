Fairfield Electric holds annual meeting

By

David Ray of Blythewood won the grand prize, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado during Fairfield Electric Coop’s annual meeting. The Coop’s CEO, Bruce Bacon presents the truck keys to Ray. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The 84th Fairfield Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting registered a total of 3,593 members during the drive-thru registration held May 15 – May 19.

Members re-elected Peggy Swearingen (District 4), Derial Ogburn (District 5), Robert Kenneth Miles (District 6), and Robert Entzminger (At-Large) to the Board of Trustees. None of the candidates were opposed.

Cooperative members also approved several new bylaw changes.

In his remarks at the meeting, Fairfield Electric CEO Bruce Bacon talked about the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead for the cooperative. “We are confident that we have a strong foundation and a clear direction to continue serving our members with excellence and integrity,” Bacon said.

The annual business meeting concluded with the prize drawings. David B. Ray (Blythewood) won the grand prize, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. Gary or Jeanne K. Roths (Blythewood) was the lucky winner of the 42-inch Husqvarna riding lawn mower. Rounding out the top-three prize winners was Harley B. Wheat (Elgin), who received a $500 credit on their electric bill. A complete list of the winners can be found on the cooperative’s website.