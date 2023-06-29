Family Fun Day & movie set for July 1 in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce will host a Family Fun Day, ending with an outdoor movie on July 1 in front of the Fairfield County Government Complex, at 250 N. Walnut St. in Winnsboro.
The event will last from 4 – 8 p.m. with a screening of Top Gun: Maverick following at 8:45 p.m.
Bring your bathing suit and towels – the free fun day will feature water and outdoor activities along with music and food trucks. Sarah’s Rockin’ Kitchen, Madwig Concessions, Kona Ice, RB Top Chef Mobile Kitchen & Catering and Chappell’s Snack Shack will be on site.
Bring a blanket or chair and stick around to cap the night off with Top Gun.
The community is invited to bring friends and family to enjoy the free event.
