‘Grease’ is the word at Doko Park on Saturday

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Movie in the Park will return to Doko Park Saturday, June 17, featuring a classic on the big screen: Grease.

The event is free and will include food trucks on site. Erica Page, organizer of the event, will be on hand to pass out balloons and goody bags before the movie starts.

The movie will start at sunset, so bring lawn chairs and blankets and plan to picnic before or during the movie.

While the movie is free, pre-registration is required – to register, visit www.eventbrite.com and search Grease in Blythewood.

Doko Park is located at 171 Langford Road in Blythewood.

Movies in the Park are sponsored by the Town of Blythewood and Erica Page/ Guaranteed Rate Infinity.