Juneteenth parade set for June 17 in Winnsboro

WINNSBORO – A Juneteenth celebration parade is planned in downtown Winnsboro on Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m.

The parade will line up beginning at 9 a,m. at the corner of Moultrie and S. Vanderhorst streets and proceed to Congress Street.

“We have more than a hundred entries,” co-organizer Sylvia Harrison said. “We’re going to have a lot of people coming down that street.”

Following the parade, everyone is invited to the Fairfield High School at 408 Fairfield Street in Winnsboro for entertainment including the Lumpkin Sisters from Bethleham AME in Winnsboro, the New Hope Independent Choir, and the dance teams from Fairfield Central High School and Fairfield Middle School.

Guest speaker will be Tamara King.

Established on June 19, 2021, Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday in the calendar. The commemoration arose from the freeing of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865, eleven weeks after the surrender of Robert E. Lee at Appomattox and the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln.

Today, Juneteenth is celebrated across the country as well as in Fairfield County.

The parade is being organized by Sylvia Harrison (803-240-2209), Kolisa Willingham Douglas (803-338-0568.), and the Coalition of Fairfield.