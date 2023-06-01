MUSC offers free health care services to Fairfield

By

WINNSBORO – The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) is bringing a Healthy Me Healthy SC program that offers free health care improvement opportunities to the community to Fairfield County.

Some of the free health screenings offered by the program include blood pressure and blood sugar.

To improve the overall health and well-being of the community, MUSC will be hosting at least eight other community services including legal services, counseling services and higher education opportunities.

The program will also offer music and fun things to do for the kids as well as free Food Share boxes filled with fresh fruits and vegetables for families.

The community is invited to come out to the Old Armory building in Fortune Springs Park on June 3, 2023 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m.

The Healthy Me Healthy SC program was created through a partnership between MUSC and Clemson University.