New principal at Muller Rd. Middle

BLYTHEWOOD — A familiar face will return to Richland Two schools this summer as principal at Muller Road Middle School.

Dr. Brandon Ross will be replacing long-time Muller Road Middle Principal Sean Bishton who was hired by the Lexington County School District One Board in March to become the new principal of Pelion High School, effective July 1, 2023.

A native of South Africa, Bishton has served Richland Two for 18 years, nine of those as principal of Muller Road Middle School. He was named the S.C. Music Educators Administrator of the Year. Under Bishton’s leadership, Muller Road Middle School has been named a “South Carolina School to Watch” since 2020.

Biston was also active in the Blythewood Rotary Club, serving as president in 2022, the same year that the club was named Club of the Year for the Rotary District.

Richland School District Two interim superintendent Nancy Gregory recommended Ross to follow Biston. The Richland Two Board of Trustees voted Tuesday, May 23, 2023 to approve Ross as the new principal to replace Biston effective July 1.

Ross originally joined the Richland School District Two family in 2014 as a career development facilitator at Westwood High School. He went on to serve as a school counselor at Spring Valley High School, an assistant administrator and later assistant principal at Ridge View High School. He currently serves as Principal at Newberry High School.

“I am truly honored to return to Richland School District Two to serve as the next principal of Muller Road Middle School. Muller Road Middle School under Mr. Biston has established a legacy of excellence and I look forward to further cementing that legacy as we strive to be the model for middle schools across our state and nationally.”

Ross holds a bachelor’s degree from The University of South Carolina; a Masters of Education degree in Counselor Education from South Carolina State University; a second Masters of Education degree in Educational Leadership from The University of South Carolina; and a Doctorate of Education in Curriculum Studies from the University of South Carolina.