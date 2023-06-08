Two Creek Rd. detoured for 5 months

By

Map Provided

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is beginning construction of a bridge replacement project along Two Creek Road over Little Creek in Fairfield County, southwest of Blackstock. The bridge closed on Wednesday, June 7. Construction is anticipated to last approximately five months.

A signed detour route using Columbia Road (US 321), Bethlehem Road (S-12-43) and Montgomery Road (S-12-309) is in place. A map of the detour is included at right.

Motorists are encouraged to plan their detour routes in advance and to drive safely around road work zones. Real-time traffic and road closure information is always available at 511sc.org and on the SCDOT 511 mobile app.

SCDOT is repairing and replacing hundreds of deficient bridges across South Carolina as part of the agency’s Strategic 10-Year Plan to improve the state’s roads and bridges. Since the implementation of the plan, 301 bridges have advanced to construction across South Carolina.