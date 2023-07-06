Blythewood’s Robert Moak honored for WWII service

By

Honored for his service as a WWII veteran, Robert Moak is surrounded by, from top: Buddy Burke (a member of the Veteran’s Last Patrol), and his three daughters: Barbara Pemberton, Nancy Grogan, and Mamie Turner. | Contributed

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood’s Robert Moak, 96, was honored recently for his military service by the Medical Services of America (MSA) Hospice and the Veteran’s Last Patrol.

A resident of the Carol Campbell Place, Moak was the first veteran to receive the honor. Several members of the MSA Hospice and the Veteran’s Last Patrol participated in the ceremony. Moak’s daughters, Barbara Pemberton , Mamie Turner and Nancy Grogan as well as several members of the Lexington Extended Care Staff were also present.

A veteran of World War II, Moak had enlisted in the US Navy in 1944 and served his country honorably “It was an honor to celebrate not only his service, but his legacy of hard work, dedication and love for his country,” commented Tanieka Ward-Akabane, a licensed medical social worker/MPA and member of the Veteran’s Last Patrol.

Veteran’s Last Patrol cooperates with medical providers of hospice care to connect volunteers to the patients so that their last patrol isn’t alone.

After highlighting Mr. Moak’s service record, family life and community service Buddy Burke of Blythewood, a member of the Veteran’s Last Patrol, presented a Certificate of Appreciation, a wooden plaque and a letter of thanks from The Honorable Tim Scott, US Senate.

As a World War II vet, Mr. Moak also received a special handmade quilt personalized by Veterans Last Patrol. In closing the ceremony Burke gave Moak a small star from a retired American Flag as he read the inscription, “I am part of our American flag that has flown over the USA. I can no longer fly. The sun and winds caused me to become tattered and torn. Please carry me as a reminder that you are not forgotten,” Burke said.

Moak will appear on the cover of a future edition of Senior magazine.

For more information about Veteran’s Last Patrol, go to: www.veteranslastpatrol.org.