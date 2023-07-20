Christmas in July and Summer Concert set for Sat. in Winnsboro

By

WINNSBORO – Yoke up the reindeer, climb in the sled and head on out to downtown Winnsboro Saturday morning for Christmas in July.

Shop all morning, have lunch, shop some more, then that evening settle in at the clock for the third concert in the Summer Nights Concert series.

Meet Me at The Market

The Fairfield County Farmers and Artisans Market will be decorated to the nines Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and will be filled with all things Christmas: gifts, decor, ornaments, food, and holiday decorating ideas.

The first 20 people who stop by the information booth at the market will receive a free goody bag. And while you’re at the information booth, do yourself and the market a favor and purchase a couple of $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win $25 in market bucks – there’s a winner every week.

Shoppers will also find popped corn fit for a movie for just $1, and tickets for the ‘Save the Market’ Chicken Bog can be purchased for $10 each. The Bog will be delicious and the cause worthy.

Inside the market, vendors will be offering everything from fresh garden vegetables and antiques to boiled peanuts and jewelry. Shoppers will also find fresh meats, eggs, flowers and unique handmade gifts ready to pop under the tree.

Just outside the market’s front door, shoppers can take a break by fueling up on hot funnel cakes.

Local merchants along Congress Street will be open and stocked for shopping as well. Enjoy the holiday ambiance while having lunch at the Cornwallis House of Tea, Peace on Earth Café and Consignment, The Barn or another downtown restaurant.

Whether you plan to shop or sell, make plans for a visit to the market and Congress Street Saturday morning for a wonderful Christmas in July.

Summer Nights Concert

After a day of shopping, relax and enjoy live music, dancing, more food trucks and loads of fun at the third Summer Nights free concert series under the clock.

Bring your chairs and hand fan. The curtain goes up when the sun goes down around 8 p.m. and the band plays on until 11 p.m.

The concert will feature the Flashback Party Band and is sponsored by Luck Companies, MUSC, the Fairfield County Chamber of Commerce, and is funded by the Town of Winnsboro.