Family offers $10k reward for shooting death info

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is announced a $10,000 reward has been offered in the shooting death of Tyon Boyd, 21, of Winnsboro.

Byrd was attending a birthday party on Saturday, July 1 at a residence on Peach Road in the Greenbrier area of Fairfield County when an unknown individual shot into a crowd of people. Byrd and two other individuals were struck by gunfire.

According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, Byrd was taken to an area hospital where he died. The two other people hit suffered non-life threatening injuries. Byrd’s death is being investigated as a murder, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Montgomery called the crime “tragic and needless” in a press release from the Sheriff’s Department on July 18 that doubled as a plea for information on the shooting.

Byrd’s family is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Tyon’s murder.

“This is not like some crimes we investigate where there are no witnesses,” the release said. “There were between 150-200 people at this party where Tyon lost his life. We know that there were witnesses to this terrible crime, but we still have had no one to come forward who is willing to speak with us.”

The Sheriff asks that anyone who saw the incident or has information about it to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

“This is not about snitching on someone, this is about doing the right thing and making our communities safer,” the Sheriff continued in the release, addressing those who may have seen the incident. “What if this had happened to one of your family members? Wouldn’t you want the person who was responsible for this held accountable? Tyon’s parents, family, and friends are hurting. They want answers. We want answers. And Tyon deserves answers.”

If you have information about this investigation, call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141 or their tip line at 803-815-4191. Tips can also be emailed to at [email protected].