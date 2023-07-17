Have your say on county council’s dirt road vote set for Tues., July 18

By

Some of the residents who attended the meeting with Pugh (center) include, from left, George Walker, Susie Carlson, Joyce Hill (owner of Farewell Farm), Arlene and Stuart Andrews and their granddaughters. Not shown are Ken Grosslight and Jill Carlin.

BLYTHEWOOD – Blythewood County Council representative Derrek Pugh, center in the above photo, was invited to Farewell Farm in Blythewood last week to talk with residents on Persimmon Fork Road who want their gravel road to be left paved.

Many of the property owners along Persimmon Fork Road are asking that the road be left ‘horse friendly’ and unpaved.

Richland County is set to cast the third and final vote that will determine whether property owners will continue to have a say in whether or not they want their dirt/gravel roads to remain dirt/gravel or be paved.

At issue is that the county staff has asked council to do away with a long standing section of the current county road paving ordinance that allows a dirt road to remain unpaved if at least 25 percent of the property owners on the road do not want it paved. Council has twice approved the elimination of the 25 percent rule.

The final vote and public hearing will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Richland County government building located at 2020 Hampton Street in Columbia. The public will be allowed to speak for or against the elimination of the amendment at the public hearing, but must first sign up to speak before the meeting begins.