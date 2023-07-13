‘Hey, You Guys!’ Catch The Goonies at Doko Park on Saturday

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The hunt for the lost treasure is on at Doko Park on Saturday, July 15, during a twilight showing of 80’s classic, The Goonies.

The movie will start at sunset, so bring lawn chairs and blankets and plan to picnic before or during the movie.

The event will include food trucks on site.

While the movie is free, pre-registration is required. To register, click here.

Doko Park is located at 171 Langford Road in Blythewood.

The Movie in the Park series is sponsored by the Town of Blythewood and Erica Page with Guaranteed Rate Infinity.