High speed chase down Hwy 321 ends in arrest

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – A Winnsboro man was arrested after leading Fairfield County and Richland County Sheriff’s deputies on a high speed chase through Blythewood and parts of Fairfield County.

James Cowart 43, was charged for guns, drugs, and several traffic offences after the chase ended, according to sheriff’s deputies. The incident occurred on July 12.

The chase ensued after a Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle that Cowart was driving due to the vehicle swerving into oncoming lanes of traffic. The initial traffic stop was attempted on Peach Road near I-77.

Cowart refused to stop and proceeded to flee from deputies as he traveled south on I-77. The pursuit continued into Richland County, onto Blythewood Road and Wilson Blvd where it eventually led back to I-77 where it continued south, according to the report.

After entering Richland County, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department became involved. As the pursuit continued south, Cowart moved into the northbound lane where he continued traveling south. Richland County deputies were able to stop the vehicle near the Farrow Road exit with no injuries, officials said.

Cowart, who is a convicted felon, was found to be in possession of several guns and a substance believed to be methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cowart was arrested and charged with multiple traffic offenses, to include Failure to Stop for Blue Light and Siren, Possession of Methamphetamine, and several gun-related charges. He was transported to the Fairfield County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing. Cowart is also wanted in Kershaw County and in Alabama, the Sheriff’s report stated.