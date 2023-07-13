Landlords of single rentals must now register with Richland County

By

COLUMBIA – Landlords who have a single residential rental in the unincorporated areas of Richland County will now have to register that rental with the county, according to Zachary Cavanaugh, director of Richland County Business Services.

In addition, landlords who own and rent two or more residential units, including duplexes, are now required to both register those properties and obtain a business license.

“This is another step forward in our commitment to improve the quality of life for Richland County residents,” Cavanaugh said.

The new laws were passed by County Council members on Feb. 7.

Previously, residential landlords were only required to obtain a business license if they owned three or more rental units. The new program lowers the residential unit licensing threshold from three units to two and implements a registration requirement for owners of a single rental unit.

“This program will ultimately help the County reduce blight and unsafe living conditions within our neighborhoods by having property owners, tenants, property management companies and property managers register their residential rental properties in unincorporated Richland County,” Cavanaugh said.

Property owners can find more information, along with required forms for property registration and new business applications, on the Business Service Center page of the County website: www.richlandcountysc.gov. They can also contact the Business Service Center at 803-576-2287 or visit in person during business hours. The Center is located in the county government building at 2020 Hampton St., Suite 1050, Columbia.