You are here: Home / Schools / Meet & greet for new R2 super set for July 25-27

Meet & greet for new R2 super set for July 25-27

July 20, 2023 By Staff

COLUMBIA – Richland School District Two has scheduled three meet and greet events for the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Kim Moore, to get to know members of the community.

The meetings will be held at the R2i2 Conference Center located at 763 Fashion Drive in the Sandhills shopping area in Columbia.

Dates for the meetings are: July 25, from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m.; July 26, from 4:30 – 5:45 p.m.; and July 27, from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m.

Richland Two students, employees, parents and community members are invited.

Filed Under: Schools

Contact us: (803) 767-5711 | P.O. Box 675, Blythewood, SC 29016 | [email protected]