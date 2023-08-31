Above and Beyond

By

Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery recently recognized several Fairfield County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel for the role that they played in a Fairfield County shooting incident, which left one person dead and two others injured. Pictured, from left to right, is Montgomery, Capt. Jennifer Fitch, Paramedic Hannah Earhart, Paramedic Suzy Ledbetter, and EMS Deputy Director Tim Martin. Not pictured are EMT Anthony Bookman and Paramedic Maggie Ferguson.