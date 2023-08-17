Big Grab weekend is Sept.8-9

By

BLYTHEWOOD/FAIRFIELD – Whether you’re buying or selling, it’s time to mark your calendar for the return of the annual 50-mile Big Grab community yard sale.

Vendors will line roadsides Fri., Sept 8 from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sat, Sept 9 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. The shopping crawl is a figure 8 loop that extends up Hwy 21 from Blythewood to Ridgeway, then along Highway 34 to Winnsboro where vendors will be set up along the Highway 321 Bypass, Highway 200 and through downtown Winnsboro back to the Bypass and back to Blythewood via Hwy 321 to Cedar Creek and then to Blythewood Road and down Hwy 21 to Fairlawn UMC.

Vendors will trickle into the area early, setting up Thursday evening so they will be ready for the first light of dawn on Friday.

The event has also been a boon to local churches, who have capitalized on The Big Grab as a major annual fundraiser – not only selling their own wares, but also renting out prime selling space to vendors.

Sponsors in Blythewood offering vendor sites are Beulah United Methodist Church and Pine View Methodist Church. Winnsboro vendor site sponsors are Redemption Church of God, First Baptist Winnsboro, One Accord Ministries of Grace and S&R Detailing LLC. The Cotton Yard Market will be a vendor site sponsor in Ridgeway. For contact information for these vendor sites, visit facebook.com/TheBigGrab.

The Big Grab is a rain or shine event; there are no rain dates.