Columbia men arrested for Criminal Solicitation of a Minor

COLUMBIA – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Joseph Daniel Garcia, 31, of Columbia, and Micka White, 28, of Columbia on four total charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Goose Creek Police Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrests in these unrelated cases. Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Monks Corner Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with these investigations.

Investigators state White solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and Garcia encouraged a person he believed to be a minor to produce child sexual abuse material.

White was arrested on July 24, 2023. He is charged with three counts of criminal solicitation of a minor (§16-15-342), a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Garcia was arrested on July 22, 2023. He is charged with one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree (§16-15-395), a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

These cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.