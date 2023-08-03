County announces hires, promotions

By

WINNSBORO – Three new county staff hires/promotions were announced at the July 24 Fairfield County Council meeting.

The three are Jamie Webb, Beverly Mozie and Holly West.

Jamie Webb was named Director of Fairfield Fire Service, replacing Jason Pope who resigned earlier this spring.

Webb is a lifelong resident of Fairfield County and lives in the Ridgeway community. Webb has served the county for 20 years as both a volunteer and career firefighter. He most recently served as Deputy Chief for the county under Pope.

Beverly Mozie has been promoted to Director of the county’s finance department, replacing Ann Bass who left the county in the spring to take the office of County Auditor.

Mozie holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration and Finance from Winthrop University. She is a Certified Government Finance Officer, has received an Associate Public Manager Certification and has over 20 years of experience in state and local government accounting, auditing and financial reporting which includes 14 years of working in the finance department for Fairfield County government.

Holly West was recently hired as project manager and economic developer under the county’s economic development director Anne Broadwater.

West replaces Zachary Willoughby who left earlier in the spring after serving as project manager under Ty Davenport, the director of the county’s economic development department for six years until he left the county last year.

According to Deputy Fairfield County Administrator Synithia Willliams, West has a background in project management and business development from her experience working in manufacturing. Williams said West also has global business and project experience, and has completed the SC Economic Development Association’s Economic Development Institute. West lives in Blythewood.