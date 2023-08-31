Fairfield Fire Service receives $10K from Coop

By

Fairfield County Fire Chief Jamie Webb accepts the Fairfeld Electric donation. | Contributed

WINNSBORO – The Fairfield County Fire Service (FCFS) received a $10,000 donation from the Fairfield Electric Trust Cooperation through their Operation Round Up.

This money will be used to purchase smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to be installed during home safety visits. Fairfield County Fire Service offers this service free of charge to residents of Fairfield County.

This year, FCFS has performed 103 home safety visits and installed over 350 smoke alarms in partnership with State Fire through Fire Safe SC. This donation will allow FCFS to reach even more citizens.

Anyone wishing to request a home safety visit can do so by calling the office at 803-712-1070 or visiting the Fire Service website.