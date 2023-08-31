Filing period for 2 council seats, mayor now open

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Anyone wishing to run for a council seat or the mayor’s seat in the Nov. 7 general election to be held in the Town of Blythewood must file before 12 noon on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023.

Candidate filing opened on Aug. 25 and will close at 12 noon on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The filing location will be closed on Sept. 4.

Candidates must file at Blythewood Town Hall weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Town Hall is located at 171 Langford Road.

Voters Must Be Registered

To vote in the Town election, one must be a resident of the Town and must be registered to vote. The last day to register to vote in the November election is Oct. 6, 2023, by 5 p.m.

For more information about the requirements for candidate filing and voting, see the Public Notices of General Election below or call Town Hall at 803-754-0501.

Referendum Question on Ballot

Besides the candidates for office being on the ballot, the following referendum question will also appear on the November ballot:

Shall the Town of Blythewood change the method by which each Town Council person is elected from the at-large method of election to a method of election where each Town Council person would be elected from single-member voting districts, including the election of the Mayor?

Those in favor of the question shall mark the word ‘Yes’, and those not in favor of the question shall mark the work ‘No’.

For information about the referendum question on the ballot, see the Public Notices of General Election below, or call Town Hall at 803-754-0501.