Former Bengal makes MLB debut

Jordyn Adams in Atlanta with family following Tuesday’s game. | @CoachDekeAdams

ATLANTA, GA – The long-awaited call finally came for Jordyn Adams. The LA Angels announced on Tuesday they had called up their 2018 first-round pick from their AAA club team, just in time for game 2 of this week’s series in Atlanta against the Braves.

Playing with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees, Adams has posted his best offensive season to date, hitting .264, clubbing 13 home runs and putting up an OPS of .816, all of which are career-best marks in the minor leagues.

Adams excelled on the diamond and the gridiron for the Blythewood High School, but transferred to Green Hope High School in North Carolina to be closer to his father, an assistant at East Carolina at the time. Initially committed to play football at the University of North Carolina, Adams chose to pursue baseball after being drafted by the Angels.

Adams made his MLB debut on Wednesday in Atlanta. The centerfielder is still looking for his first major league hit.