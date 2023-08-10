Griffins, Eagles to host jamborees

WINNSBORO – Both high school football programs in Fairfield County will host preseason jamborees on Friday, Aug. 11 in preparation for the upcoming season.
Fairfield Central will host the Aun & McKay Jamboree at Fairfield Central. The Griffins will close out the night against Spring Valley High School at 8:30. Chapin High School and Gray Collegiate Academy will play at 6:30 p.m., followed by Irmo High School and Mid-Carolina High School at 7:30.
Across town, Richard Winn Academy will host two SCISA 8-man teams for their jamboree on Aug. 11, which will be played in a round-robin format of three total quarters. Laurens Academy and Wardlaw Academy will play the first quarter, beginning at 7 p.m. The Eagles will take on Wardlaw in the second quarter, then Laurens for the third and final quarter of the night.
Upcoming Season
Fairfield Central will open their season with a Week 0 game at Carvers Bay on Aug. 18. They’ll host Andrew Jackson for their home opener on Aug. 25, then cross the county line into Chester for a rivalry game on Sept. 1. The Griffins will host home games against Lancaster (Sept. 8) and Keenan (Sept. 15) before their bye week on Sept. 22.
Fairfield will tackle region opponents for the second half of their season. They’ll host Mid Carolina for a Homecoming game on Sept. 29. Gray Collegiate is scheduled for Oct. 6 (away). Senior Night will be Oct. 13 against Columbia, then the Griffins will have back-to-back away games on Oct. 20 (Eau Claire) and Oct. 27 (Newberry).
The Griffins finished 9-4 last season, 5-1 in AA Region 4 action – their only loss to Gray Collegiate. The Griffins went deep into the playoffs, falling in the third round to a tough eventual State Championship Abbeville team.
Richard Winn will not play a Week 0 game and are not scheduled for a bye week during the season. They’ll open their season at Laurens Academy on Aug. 25. They’ll host their home opener on Sept. 1 against Wardlaw before back-to-back away games at Newberry Academy and Holly Hill Academy on Sept. 8 and 15. WW King Academy will come to Winnsboro for a Sept. 22 game, and the Eagles will celebrate Homecoming on Sept. 29 against Conway.
In October, the Eagles will travel to Faith Christian (Oct. 6) before hosting Oakbrook Prep on Oct. 13. They’ll have Wardlaw again on Oct. 20, this time away, and will face off a second time with Laurens Academy on Oct. 27 at home for their final game of the regular season.
The Eagles went 7-4 in the 2022 season with a 3-1 record in region action. They handily defeated Jefferson Davis Academy in the first round of the SCISA 8-man playoffs, but fell to Holly Hill Academy. Holly Hill went on to claim the state title.