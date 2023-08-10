Guest Editorial: Fairfield Community Food Bank promotes Give 8/28

By

WINNSBORO – In addition to easing food insecurity among Fairfield County residents, the Fairfield Community Food Bank is also a valuable resource for those who need assistance with diverse issues and concerns. Consequently, a steady stream of information flows into my inbox, and one recently drew my interest—Give 8/28.

I was not aware of the Give 8/28 campaign, which is a giving day dedicated to grassroots black nonprofits. Throughout my years at the food bank I’ve worked with many such groups and have been impressed with the dedication of their members and the impact they have on those they serve. Most operate on a shoestring budget with no corporate sponsors, but they accomplish a lot.

Give 8/28 raises funds for these organizations and the food bank is participating in the campaign by raising awareness of this annual event along with Black Philanthropy Month.

Give 8/28 was started in 2018 by the Young, Black & Giving Back Institute (YBGB), whose vision is to prepare the next generation of young, black professionals for effective community leadership and philanthropy such that they produce sustainable and innovative solutions to their communities’ most pressing issues. Programs offered by prominent nonprofit training institutions are often too expensive and not targeted to the unique needs of black-led, black-benefiting nonprofits.

Black-led organizations operate with vastly lower budgets, and face ongoing challenges to organizational sustainability and growth. Give 8/28 builds on the momentum created by Black Philanthropy Month with one concentrated day of giving for black nonprofits.

Anyone interested in participating in the Give 8/28 campaign can find a cause on their website at www.give828.org. Currently, there are two Midlands organizations registered on the Give 8/28 website: Midlands Fatherhood Coalition (www.midlandsfathers.com) and Sowing Seeds into the Midlands (www.sowingseedsmidlands.org). Donations can be made now through Aug. 28.

Fairfield Community Food Bank, 100 US Hwy 321 Bypass S, Winnsboro (803-635-9234) email: [email protected].

Wendy Luce | Executive Director, Fairfield Community Food Bank