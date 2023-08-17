Low-cost vet clinic returns Aug. 26

By

WINNSBORO – Concerned with the decreasing availability of veterinarians in Fairfield County these days, Fairfield County Animal Shelter volunteers are experimenting with a new kind of health care for the county’s small animals – a mobile vet clinic.

With the success of the first mobile vet clinic on July 22, they decided to do it again.

“It was a wonderful turnout and everything went smoothly,” said organizer Sonja Murphy. “We had a lot of wonderful volunteers and both the pets and their people were patient and well-behaved. It was so successful that we are offering this again on Aug. 26.”

The clinic is held in the parking lot next to the town clock in downtown Winnsboro, this time from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Reduced-rate services for pets are available to all pet owners, regardless of where the live. Free (two per home) rabies shots as well as free microchips on a first-come, first-serve basis for Fairfield residents only.

