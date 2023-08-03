Purple Heart ceremony at Manor set for Aug. 6

By

BLYTHEWOOD – The Town of Blythewood will hold a National Purple Heart Day ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Doko Manor in Doko Meadows Park.

The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration awarded in the name of the President to those wounded or killed while serving their country with the U.S. military on or after April 5, 1917.

The forerunner to the Purple Heart was the Badge of Military Merit, which took the form of a heart made of purple cloth. Together, with the Badge of Military Merit, the Purple Heart is the oldest military award still given to U.S. military members.

Reservations to attend the ceremony are suggested. For more information, contact Onye Cosom at 803-754-0501 or email her at [email protected].

The Doko Manor is located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle. The ceremony will begin at 5 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6.