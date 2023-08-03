Reward for shooting info upped to $15K

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the murder of Tyon Byrd, 21, that occurred on July 1, 2023, during a birthday party at a residence on Peach Road in the Greenbrier area of Fairfield County.

The reward, previously set at $10,000 by Byrd’s family, has grown thanks to several anonymous donors who have offered additional reward money. The reward is now $15,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) who is responsible for Tyon’s death.

Byrd was attending a birthday party on Saturday, July 1 at a residence on Peach Road in the Greenbrier area of Fairfield County when an unknown individual shot into a crowd of people. Byrd and two other individuals were struck by gunfire.

According to Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill, Byrd was taken to an area hospital where he died. The two other people hit suffered non-life threatening injuries. Byrd’s death is being investigated as a murder, according to Fairfield County Sheriff Will Montgomery.

Byrd’s family and the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office continue to ask anyone with any information regarding this investigation to please contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at 803-635-4141, on the Tip Line at 803-815-4191, or by email at [email protected].