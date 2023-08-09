Shooting on I-77 injures 2 juveniles

By

FAIRFIELD COUNTY – The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to assist in an investigation following a shooting that injured two juveniles.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, at approximately 8:39 p.m., the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to what is believed to be a road rage incident on Interstate 77 South in Fairfield County between mile markers 48 through 34.

Initial information indicates that a family of four was traveling South in a white Nissan Maxima on I-77 when a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Mazda with a paper tag and no headlights on, began following the Maxima closely.

The driver of the Maxima tapped the brakes and then sped up to get away from the Mazda. The dark colored vehicle began shooting at the Maxima.

Two female juveniles in the back seat of the Maxima were shot during this incident and transported to an area hospital. Both juveniles are currently in stable condition.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Brad Douglas at (803) 635-4141 or [email protected].