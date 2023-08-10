WDPS arrests Winnsboro man for DC murder

By

Officers Say Suspect, Victims are Family Members

WINNSBORO — A Winnsboro man is in the Fairfield County Detention Center awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County, MD where he has been charged with murder of one family member and the attempted murder of another family member and other related charges.

Edward Gary, 37, of Winnsboro is charged with shooting and killing Isaac Jenkins, 43, also of Winnsboro, and wounding a woman in the Capital Heights area, a suburb of Washington, D.C., according to Winnsboro Department of Public Safety Chief Kevin Lawrence.

On Saturday, July 29, at 9:20 p.m., Prince George’s County police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Capital Heights neighborhood of the county where they found Jenkins lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the police report.

Gary and both victims, reported to be related, were attending a family reunion in Prince George’s County, MD when the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute. According to the police report, Gary took a handgun from the trunk of a vehicle and fired toward Jenkins and the woman. Gary then stole a car and drove off, the police documents stated.

The injuries suffered by the woman as a result of the shooting were not considered to be life-threatening.

WDPS was alerted of the shooting on Sunday, July 30, and set up a watch on Gary’s home, according to Lawrence. Gary returned to Winnsboro after the shooting, contacted WDPS on Monday, July 31 and was taken into custody that same day.

Gary remains in custody at the Fairfield County Detention Center pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

Chief Lawrence said the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Department was also on scene when Gary was taken into custody.

Prince George’s law enforcement has 20 days in which to extradite Gary to Maryland.