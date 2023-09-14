BHS, WHS run in Eye Opener

By

SPARTANBURG – Blythewood and Westwood’s cross country teams competed in the Eye Opener on Sept 1 at the Roger Milliken Center in Spartanburg.

Blythewood’s boys team finished second of 48 teams, and the girls finished seventh out of 49 teams competing.

Blythewood’s Jacob Powell, a sophomore, finished in second place overall out of 429 runners with a 16:18.70 time in the 5000 meter run. He was the first Bengal finisher.

Grayson Manning came in sixth place with a 16:39.80 time, and Spencer Shealy finished 14th at 17:04.20. Eureka Washington’s 17:59.10 was good for 42nd place overall, and Dillan Boyer grabbed the 47th spot at 18:03.70. Sean Gibbons (19:26.90, a season best) and Jackson Smith (19:47.20) also had sub-20 minute finishes.

The Bengal girls were led by Anna Kelly, who placed eighth overall in the 5000 meter run. She had a time of 20:41.90. Eva Pendleton had a season-best finish at 21:41.80 for 29th place overall. Jurnee Warren placed 55th at 22:27.80. Annabelle Manville finished 59th with a 22:32.40. Judeah Warren, running for the Bengals’ JV team, finished at 23:33.90. Tristyn Ratcliff was Blythewood’s fifth varsity finisher at 23:43.80 for 120th place.

Westwood’s girls team finished in 28th place. Rebecca Ashley led the way with a season-best 21:07.70 time. She finished in 16th place overall. Cyristina Tyndall finished in 48th at 22:10.60. Jamiya Carter also had a season-best finish at 24:08.50. Sarah Danbury (27:25.70) and Heather Rabon (28:23.30) rounded out the Redhawk scorers.

Westwood’s boys finished in 45th place Blaize Owen was the Redhawk boys’ top finisher at 19:50.30, a season high time which landed him in 168th place. Sean Bullock (20:47.80) and Michael Serrano (21:52.70) also had season-best times. Augustin Serrano finished at 23:17.10. Kellen Moore finished at 23:18.20 with another season-high.