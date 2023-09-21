Eagles cross country gains ground

By

LANCASTER – Richard Winn’s cross country team competed against Andrew Jackson, Chesterfield, Indian Land, Lancaster and York high schools last Thursday in Lancaster.

The Eagle boys’ team finished in fourth place out of the four teams qualifying, but the Richard Winn girls only had four runners, not enough to qualify a team score.

Eagle seventh grader Hayden Branham again led her squad with a second place finish out of 43 runners. She crossed the finish line at 22:41. Lillian Trapp finished next for the Eagles at 31:22.80 for 23rd place. Harper Branham came in 27th at 32:06.50, and Addison Trapp placed 28th at 32:59.40.

For the boys, Jeter Limperis-Mannara had the top finish for Richard Winn. Jeter placed 20th out of 37 runners with a 27:00.50 finish. Colton Tanktrsley finished next for the Eagles at 32:01.30 for 30th place. Stephen Limperis-Mannara placed 31st at 34:01.40. Carson Taylor finished on Stephen’s heels a t34:01.70 for 32nd place. Gable Cahoon rounded out the Eagles’ score at 35:20.10 for 33rd place.

The Eagles ran at Central High School on Tuesday.

Up next the Eagles will head to Chester on Sept. 26 for a meet against Chester, Clinton, Fairfield Central, Gaffney, Great Falls, Hawthorne Christian Academy, Laurens Academy, Lewisville, Woodruff, York, and York Preparatory Academy.