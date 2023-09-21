Eagles win big, honor seniors

By

From left, seniors Meagan Brigman, Delaney Young, Lila Smith, Lily Baggott and Brinson Baker.

WINNSBORO – Richard Winn volleyball honored its five seniors last Monday in a mid-season home game against Anderson Christian Academy. The Eagles thumped the Lions 3-0 in the region game, taking the first game 25-4, the second 25-9 and the third 25-16.

Senior Brinson Baker led the Eagles at the net with six kills. Lila Smith, also a senior, had four on the night. Baker and senior Delaney Young had nine aces each. Sophomore Abby Lewis had seven aces in the lopsided wins.

They hosted Wardlaw on Thursday for another 3-0 region win. Smith and Baker led the Eagle attack with 6 kills each in the 25-18, 25-7 and 25-15 wins. Smith was also credited with six aces, 10 digs, and 8 assists on the night. Baker led with 12 assists and added five digs.

Seniors Meagan Brigman and Young had the only blocks of the night. Brigman had two; Young had one. Brigman also tallied 9 digs on the night. Freshman Sarah Hughes also had nine digs.

The Eagles found more formidable opponents in a mid-season tournament. They dropped a 2-0 match to Cambridge, also a region opponent, by 25-7 and 25-14 margins, then split games with Cathedral Academy for a 1-1 final. They dropped a 25-15 game to Wilson Hall before exiting the tournament.

Richard Winn (8-4-1) returned to action on Monday with a 3-0 defeat of Great Falls. They will host defending state-champion Laurens Academy on Thursday for a region game. Laurens (16-3-2) defeated the Eagles 25-3, 25-8 and 25-6 in their first meeting of the season.