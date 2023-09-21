Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office reaches out

By

Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Chester County Sheriff’s Office and the Blackstock Fish Camp for a ‘Lemonade with Law Enforcement’ event last Friday. Officers from both departments gathered in Blackstock for the community outreach event.

On Wednesday, prior to the event in Blackstock, the Sheriff’s Office hosted an event in Winnsboro that was geared towards kids. The event, held outside at Blackwelder Heating and Air on Hwy 321 Bypass, included free hot dogs and a bounce house. A Fairfield County patrol car and tank were available for kids to test out.