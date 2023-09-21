Griffins defeat Keenan at home

WINNSBORO – Fairfield Central notched their fourth win of the season with a 27-8 win against Keenan last Friday at EK McLendon Stadium.
Cam McMillon threw for 145 yards and a touchdown, completing 11 of 25 passes. Junior TyDarion Grier and sophomore Kaden Diggs were each on the receiving end of McMillon passes twice for 38 yards. Sophomore Dre Walker was had three receptions for 19 yards. Nate Brown had two receptions that totaled 19 yards. Roger Burns had one reception for 19 yards, and Myles Robertson had a 12-yard gain through the air.
Robertson led the Griffins on the ground with 102 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Grier had 59 yards on 7 carries and a touchdown.
Fairfield has averaged The Griffin offense had 302 all-purpose yards, their second lowest of the season. They were held to 131 yards of total offense in their 24-0 loss to Chester.
Still with a solid offensive output, Fairfield’s defense helped power through Keenan. Christopher Pearson and Roman Davis each had big defensive plays. Pearson had an interception and Davis recovered a fumble.
Robertson also tallied 12 tackles on the night, three solo and one for loss. Douglas McCloud Jr led the Griffins with 5 solo tackles, paired with three assists and a tackle for loss. Antario James had nine assisted tackles.
The win puts the Griffins (4-1), who are off this week, at 1-0 in region play. They will return to host Mid-Carolina on Sept. 29. The Rebels (1-4) are also 1-0 in region play with their 29-6 win over Columbia last week.