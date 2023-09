By



Photos: Barbara Ball

BLYTHEWOOD – Between inflatable mattresses and pilot costumes, everyone got into the spirit for the double-feature screenings of Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick at Doko Meadows Park on Saturday.

The free Movie in the Park series is sponsored by the Town of Blythewood and Erica Page with Guaranteed Rate Infinity.

The next showing will be ‘Hotel Transylvania’ on Oct. 21.