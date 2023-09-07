Lions spaghetti dinner Sept. 14

By

WINNBORO – The Winnsboro Lions Club will hold its annual spaghetti fundraiser supper Thursday evening, Sept.14, at Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church in Winnsboro. The meal will be dine-in or take-out, from 5- 7 p.m.

The dinner will include homemade spaghetti sauce (with or without mushrooms), noodles, tossed salad, garlic bread, and iced tea and coffee. Dessert will be included with the $10 per person ticket price.

Lions’ fundraisers provide funds to underwrite vision services, primarily. Each year Winnsboro Lions provide eye exams and eyeglasses for thirty-six local, needy citizens.

“We move school children to the head of the line if a student is found to need an eye exam and eyeglasses,” Lion President Bobbie Dove said.

Members also offer vision screening in schools and for local events.

Winnsboro Lions contribute to the Lions Clubs International Foundation, to South Carolina Lions Visions Services, to MUSC’s Storm Eye Institute’s research work, to Leader Dog School, and to the South Carolina School for the Deaf and Blind, as well as other causes.

Currently, the club has forty-one active, dedicated members and meets the first Tuesday of the month at noon at the Barn Express Restaurant.