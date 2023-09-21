Redhawks tally 5th straight win

By

COLUMBIA – Westwood volleyball moved to 3-0 in region play on Tuesday after a clean sweep of Ridge View.

The Redhawks defeated the Blazers to the tune of 25-16, 25-12 and 25-18 en route to the 3-0 win. The win comes on the heels of 3-0 defeats of region foes Lugoff-Elgin and AC Flora last week.

Westwood is emerging as a front-runner in the region after their 25-12, 25-18, 25-17 defeat of Lugoff-Elgin and 25-19, 25-15 and 25-11 win over AC Flora.

Junior Camryn Jeffery led the Redhawks’ at the net with 8 kills and 5 blocks in the win over Lugoff-Elgin. Lilly Almada had seven kills, and Damia Ellis added 6 kills and 20 assists. Maya Jones and Aria Caldwell had five kills each. Jones also had 4 blocks in the win. Ellis and Keyonna Morgan had three blocks each.

Caldwell and Jones combined for 29 of Westwood’s 41 digs in the game. Caldwell had 17; Jones had 12.

In their Sept. 12 win over AC Flora, Jeffery led with 10 kills, 8 digs, three aces and 3 blocks. Ellis had 23 assists, six kills and a block. She also served for 16 points.

The Redhawks (7-1) broke from region play for an away game at Camden (8-1) on Wednesday. Scores were not available prior to The Voice’s press deadline.

Westwood returns to region action tonight at home against Irmo. They will follow with home games next week against Richland Northeast on Tuesday and AC Flora on Thursday.