Scout to hold public meeting on Sept. 19

By

BLYTHEWOOD – A public meeting is set for Sept. 19 for members of the pubic to ask questions and learn more about the progress of the Scout Motors project in the Blythewood Industrial Park.

A number of state and county agencies and other organizations with connections to the Scout Motors project will be on hand to seek feedback and provide information to the public.

Hosted by TeamSC, the meeting will include the South Carolina Department of Commerce, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the South Carolina Department of Archives and History, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The meeting will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., at Doko Manor located at 100 Alvina Hagood Circle in Blythewood.

The purpose of this meeting is to seek feedback and provide information to the public on the Scout Motors development site, and the proposed I-77 Exit 26 Interchange and connecting roads. The public will have an opportunity to review materials and individually discuss the project with representatives from various agencies.

For more information on the Scout facility and upcoming events visit https://scoutblythewood.com.