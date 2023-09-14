The Big Grab: A Shopper’s Paradise

By

Photos: Barbara Ball, Ashley Ghere, Martha Ladd & Facebook/The Big Grab

It was the Big Grab weekend, and once more it did not disappoint. Hundreds of people came to town and left thousands and thousands of dollars with businesses, churches, restaurants, hotels and individuals big grabbers.

One Blythewood business reported bringing in over $10,000 more than usual during the weekend. A church in Winnsboro brought in $16,000 from the big sale.

Travelers checked in from states across the country as well as Ontario, Canada. They dined at town restaurants, stayed at town hotels and shopped town merchants and roadside vendors.

It was a Big Day in Blythewood, Ridgeway and Winnsboro.















































