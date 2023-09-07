Two file for mayor, four file for council seats

By

BLYTHEWOOD – Six Blythewoodians had filed for political seats in Blythewood government when the filing closed at noon on Sept. 5. Two of the candidates live in Ashley Oaks, one in Oak Hurst, one in Holly Bluff, one in Cobblestone Park and one in the Lake Ashley area. Four currently hold political office now and two are new to Blythewood politics.

Bryan Franklin

Sloan Griffin

Bryan Franklin has served as Blythewood Mayor for four years and previously served on the Blythewood Planning Commission. Franklin is a retired Lt. Col. in the Army and serves as a contractor with the U. S. Army. He is married and lives in Ashley Oaks neighborhood.

Sloan J. Griffin III has served on Blythewood Town Council since 2020, and previously served as a member of the Blythewood Planning Commission. Griffin is Deputy Director for Fairfield County Emergency Management / 911 and Reservist for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He is married with a three-year-old son. Griffin lives in Cobblestone Park neighborhood.

From left, Baughman, Brock, Fripp and Hovis

Eddie Baughman has served 10 years as a member of Blythewood Town Council, has been Mayor Pro Tempore for six years, and a board member of Doko Meadows Park Foundation for eight years. He is a U. S. Navy Veteran and Retired Battalion Chief with the Columbia Richland Fire Service. He grew up in Dentsville and has lived in Blythewood since 1985. He has two grown children and five grandchildren. Baughman said he is running once again to continue to serve the residents of Blythewood. He lives in the Lake Ashley area.

Donald Brock, Jr., has served four years on Blythewood Town Council and previously served as Chair of the Blythewood Planning Commission. He serves on the Trustus Theater Board of Directors, and is a member of the Village Church in Blythewood. Brock has two children, ages 10 and 12 in Blythewood schools. He says he has enjoyed serving on council and, if re-elected, will continue to press for true transparency and fiscal accountability in service to the community. He is employed by the state government as a Senior Investment Accountant for PEBA and lives in the Oakhurst neighborhood.

Andrea Fripp is a Charleston native and grew up in a military family. She has lived in Blythewood for the past six years and is employed as a mortgage loan officer. She is a longtime volunteer, serving as a Guardian ad Litem. Fripp enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and two dogs: Franklin and Zuri, and riding her three-wheeler. Shehas a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Emergency Management. Fripp lives in the Holly Bluff neighborhood.

Patricia Hovis has filed to run for a seat on Blythewood Town Council, saying she want to strengthen the role and voice of local government and advocate servant leadership. A native of Charleston, Hovis has lived in Blythewood for six years. She is married, retired from the Air Force, and has one daughter, a student at the University of South Carolina. Hovis is a mortgage loan officer, and serves as program chair for the criminal justice program at York Technical College. She is a former parole officer and reserve sheriff’s deputy in Georgia. Hovis lives in the Ashley Oaks neighborhood.