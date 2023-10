By

Photos: Will Montgomery

RIDGEWAY – Faith Fighters Cancer Support Group hosted a GLOW (God Lights Our Way) walk in Ridgeway on Saturday, Oct. 14 to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The group partnered with Renada Richardson of Rich Beauty Fitness and Sheila Chappell, a Mary Kay Consultant, to put on the event. The two-mile walk began at Ridgway Town Hall and looped down Dogwood Street, past Geiger Elementary School, then onto Hwy 21 before returning to Town Hall.