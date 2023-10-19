County cuts ribbon on Wateree fire station

By

Fairfield County Council hosted a ribbon cutting for the new River Road Fire Station earlier this month. Councilwoman Shirley Greene cut the ribbon. | Photo: Fairfield County

WINNSBORO – Fairfield County Council hosted a ribbon cutting for the new River Road Fire Station earlier this month.

The new fire station will cover the lower River Road area near Lake Wateree in Fairfield County and will serve as a substation of the Southeastern Fire Station.

The station will serve approximately 300 address points, bringing the ISO rating of 10 down to a 5, which will result in lower insurance rates for homeowners served by the fire station, according to county officials.

The new fire station project was initiated and pushed into reality by former Dist. 2 County Councilman Jimmy Ray Douglas, who negotiated with the Lake Wateree Presbyterian Church for the 2.4 acre site. As the project ran into the COVID shutdown in 2020, prices rose and the site work was completed in-house by county public works employees.

The Fairfield County Fire Service is actively recruiting new volunteer firefighters in that area and county-wide. Citizens who have a desire to serve their community are encouraged to contact the Fire Service office at 803-712-1070 or email them at [email protected].