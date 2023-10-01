Drives dies in crash on Blair Circle

By

WINNSBORO – In an early morning crash on Blair Circle, near Fagan Road, the driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion was injured and the only passenger in the vehicle was killed, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 2:02 a.m., Oct. 1, approximately 1/10 mile east of the Town of Winnsboro.

The Ford Fusion was traveling west on Blair Circle, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller of the SC Highway Patrol.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s office has not yet released the name of the deceased passenger.

More information on the accident and the person who died in the accident will be provided as it becomes available.