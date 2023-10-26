Duke Gives to Lake Wateree Association

By

LAKE WATEREE – The Duke Energy Foundation presented a check to the Lake Wateree Association (LWA) for $7,500 for their continued water sampling project of Lake Wateree in conjunction with the WaterWatch program. WaterWatch, along with the University of South Carolina Research Foundation, samples water at different locations and depths for analysis.

Pictured, from left: Rep. Mike Neese, Sen. Penry Gustafson, Megan Apple-Carpenter, Jim Lotruglio, Harriet Brown, Johnny Deal, Sen. Mike Fanning, Heath Tinsley, Quinetta Buterbaugh, Tyson Blanton and Chris Jones.