Griffin boys finish region meet as runner-up

October 26, 2023 By Staff

COLUMBIA – Fairfield Central runners took to Eau Claire High School on Wednesday for the Region 4-AA Championship cross country meet. The Griffin boys claimed the Region Runner Up title with 42 points, just two shy of Gray Collegiate first place, 40-point finish.

Hank White pulled a first place finish out of 35 runners with an 18:06.47 mark. Carlos Vasquez of Gray Collegiate finished in second place at 18:11.32

Sidney Wilson and Parker Douglas claimed fifth and seventh places respectively. Wilson finished at 19:46.26. Douglas had his season-best time of 20:20.99. Krishi Patel also had his fastest finish of the season. His 21:13.96 time put him in n13th place. Jesus Vazques was the Griffins’ fifth finisher at 22:31.15 for 18th place. Jared Dixon placed 20th at 22:52.31, and Jamari Johnson finsihd at 25:33.19, his fastest of the season.

The Griffin girls did not have enough runners to qualify a team score, but Teairra McDuffie, SaKira Hayes and Brittany Mack all finished within a second of each other. McDuffie claimed 13th place out of 29 runners at 28:17.28. Hayes finished on her heels at 28:17.46, and Mack finished at 28:18.09 for 15th place. Mack’s time was her fastest of the season.

The Griffins will run in the State Qualifier meet on Nov. 4 at Newberry College. The top eight teams and top 20 individuals in each race will qualify for the State Finals, which will be Nov. 10 and 11 at Newberry College.

