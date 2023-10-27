Halloween Weekend Events

By

Looking for some Halloween weekend fun in Blythewood and Fairfield County? Here’s what’s happening:

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

FALL FESTIVAL at Sandy Level Baptist Church, 408 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood.

Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.

The free event features a trunk or treat, hay rides, inflatable, food, games and more.

OCTOBERFEST at Redemption Church of God, 165 Columbia Rd., Winnsboro

Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. F

Food, fun, games & trunk or treating.

SATURDAY, OCT 28

PUMPKIN PATCH EXPRESS at SC Railroad Museum, 110 Industrial Park Rd., Winnsboro

Saturday, Oct. 28

Rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. & 3 p.m.

Tickets $17 for ages 3 & older

scrm.org

FALL FESTIVAL at Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road, Ridgeway

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hayrides, food, games, costume contest, photo booth, cake walk, and more.

FALL FESTIVAL at Long Creek Church of Christ, 720 Longtown Rd., Columbia

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 – 6 p.m.

Hayrides, food, fun, games and more.

GHOST-N-GOBLINS Trot 5K Run/Walk with Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at Old Armory, 300 Park St., Winnsboro

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

5K Run/Walk, Trunk or Treat, Costume Contests, Family fun

Register at strictlyrunning.com.

GHOST WALK with Winnsboro Woman’s Club and PineTree Players, 35 Vanderhorst St., Winnsboro

Saturday, Oct. 28. Walks begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m.

$15 Adults, $10 Children

803-635-6963

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

FALL FEST withVillageChurch, The Farm at Ridgeway 3248 US-21, Ridgeway

Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 – 6 p.m.

Free, family-friendly event will have food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses, horse rides, a pumpkin patch, a rock wall, a mechanical spinner, and tons of candy.

villagechurchsc.com

TRUNK OR TREAT with Aimwell Presbyterian Church, 245 S. Means St., Ridgeway

Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Free hot dogs and sides in the fellowship hall

Free event, costumes encouraged

TUESDAY, OCT 31

TRUNK OR TREAT with Fairfield County Library, 300 W. Washington St., Winnsboro

Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3:30 – 7 p.m.

