Halloween Weekend Events

Looking for some Halloween weekend fun in Blythewood and Fairfield County? Here’s what’s happening:
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
FALL FESTIVAL at Sandy Level Baptist Church, 408 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood.
- Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.
- The free event features a trunk or treat, hay rides, inflatable, food, games and more.
OCTOBERFEST at Redemption Church of God, 165 Columbia Rd., Winnsboro
- Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. F
- Food, fun, games & trunk or treating.
SATURDAY, OCT 28
PUMPKIN PATCH EXPRESS at SC Railroad Museum, 110 Industrial Park Rd., Winnsboro
- Saturday, Oct. 28
- Rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. & 3 p.m.
- Tickets $17 for ages 3 & older
- scrm.org
FALL FESTIVAL at Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road, Ridgeway
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Hayrides, food, games, costume contest, photo booth, cake walk, and more.
FALL FESTIVAL at Long Creek Church of Christ, 720 Longtown Rd., Columbia
- Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 – 6 p.m.
- Hayrides, food, fun, games and more.
GHOST-N-GOBLINS Trot 5K Run/Walk with Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at Old Armory, 300 Park St., Winnsboro
- Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
- 5K Run/Walk, Trunk or Treat, Costume Contests, Family fun
- Register at strictlyrunning.com.
GHOST WALK with Winnsboro Woman’s Club and PineTree Players, 35 Vanderhorst St., Winnsboro
- Saturday, Oct. 28. Walks begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
- $15 Adults, $10 Children
- 803-635-6963
SUNDAY, OCT. 29
FALL FEST withVillageChurch, The Farm at Ridgeway 3248 US-21, Ridgeway
- Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 – 6 p.m.
- Free, family-friendly event will have food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses, horse rides, a pumpkin patch, a rock wall, a mechanical spinner, and tons of candy.
- villagechurchsc.com
TRUNK OR TREAT with Aimwell Presbyterian Church, 245 S. Means St., Ridgeway
- Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Free hot dogs and sides in the fellowship hall
- Free event, costumes encouraged
TUESDAY, OCT 31
TRUNK OR TREAT with Fairfield County Library, 300 W. Washington St., Winnsboro
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3:30 – 7 p.m.
Want to add your event to our Halloween events list? Email us at [email protected].