Halloween Weekend Events

October 27, 2023 By Barbara Ball
Looking for some Halloween weekend fun in Blythewood and Fairfield County? Here’s what’s happening:

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

FALL FESTIVAL at Sandy Level Baptist Church, 408 Blythewood Rd., Blythewood.

  • Friday, Oct. 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.
  • The free event features a trunk or treat, hay rides, inflatable, food, games and more.
OCTOBERFEST at Redemption Church of God, 165 Columbia Rd., Winnsboro
  • Friday, Oct. 27 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. F
  • Food, fun, games & trunk or treating.

SATURDAY, OCT 28

PUMPKIN PATCH EXPRESS at SC Railroad Museum, 110 Industrial Park Rd., Winnsboro
  • Saturday, Oct. 28
  • Rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. & 3 p.m.
  • Tickets $17 for ages 3 & older
  • scrm.org

FALL FESTIVAL at Lake Wateree Baptist Church, 5856 River Road, Ridgeway

  • Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Hayrides, food, games, costume contest, photo booth, cake walk, and more. 
FALL FESTIVAL at Long Creek Church of Christ, 720 Longtown Rd., Columbia
  • Saturday, Oct. 28 from 3 – 6 p.m.
  • Hayrides, food, fun, games and more.
GHOST-N-GOBLINS Trot 5K Run/Walk with Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at Old Armory, 300 Park St., Winnsboro
  • Saturday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.
  • 5K Run/Walk, Trunk or Treat, Costume Contests, Family fun
  • Register at strictlyrunning.com.
GHOST WALK with Winnsboro Woman’s Club and PineTree Players, 35 Vanderhorst St., Winnsboro
  • Saturday, Oct. 28. Walks begin at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
  • $15 Adults, $10 Children
  • 803-635-6963

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

FALL FEST withVillageChurch, The Farm at Ridgeway 3248 US-21, Ridgeway
  • Sunday, Oct. 29 from 4 – 6 p.m.
  • Free, family-friendly event will have food trucks, hayrides, bounce houses, horse rides, a pumpkin patch, a rock wall, a mechanical spinner, and tons of candy.
  • villagechurchsc.com
TRUNK OR TREAT with Aimwell Presbyterian Church, 245 S. Means St., Ridgeway
  • Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
  • Free hot dogs and sides in the fellowship hall
  • Free event, costumes encouraged

TUESDAY, OCT 31

TRUNK OR TREAT with Fairfield County Library, 300 W. Washington St., Winnsboro
  • Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 3:30 – 7 p.m.

Want to add your event to our Halloween events list? Email us at [email protected].

